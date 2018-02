BRIEF-Cummins Q4 Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $1.65

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc:

* CUMMINS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 22 PERCENT TO $5.5 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 4 TO 8 PERCENT

* COMPANY EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO BE UP 4 TO 8 PERCENT, EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 15.8 TO 16.2 PERCENT

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $1.65

* SAYS “EXPECT DEMAND TO REMAIN STRONG IN MANY OF OUR CORE MARKETS IN 2018”

* Q4 AND FY EARNINGS PER SHARE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $4.68 AND $4.65 RESPECTIVELY DUE TO CHARGES RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $5.24 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: