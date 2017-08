Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc

* Cummins announces second quarter results; raises outlook for 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $2.53

* Q2 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.8 billion

* Sees FY2017 revenue up 9 to 11 percent, higher than the prior forecast of up 4 to 7

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cummins inc says fy ebit expected to be in range of 11.75 to 12.5 percent, unchanged from prior guidance