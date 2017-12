Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cumulus Media Inc:

* CUMULUS ENTERS RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE DEBT BY OVER $1 BILLION

* CUMULUS MEDIA - ENTERED RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH SOME LENDERS, HOLDING ABOUT 69% OF CO‘S TERM LOAN TO REDUCE CO‘S DEBT BY MORE THAN $1 BILLION​

* CUMULUS MEDIA -HAS AMPLE CASH ON HAND TO SUPPORT BUSINESS DURING RESTRUCTURING PROCESS; DOES NOT INTEND TO SEEK DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING​