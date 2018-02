Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cumulus Media Inc:

* CUMULUS MEDIA INC - HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH MERLIN MEDIA REGARDING OPERATION AND SALE OF WKQX-FM AND WLUP-FM IN CHICAGO​

* CUMULUS MEDIA INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CUMULUS WILL NO LONGER BE REQUIRED TO ACQUIRE CHICAGO STATIONS FOR APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: