Jan 15 (Reuters) - Curo Group Holdings Corp:

* CURO ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITER OPTION TO INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* ‍UNDERWRITERS OF CO‘S IPO EXERCISED OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 1,000,000 SHARES AT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE​

* AS A RESULT OF CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND EXERCISE OF OPTION, ISSUED 7.66 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $14.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: