Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* CUSTOMER ORDERS UP TO TWELVE BOMBARDIER CRJ900 AIRCRAFT

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT - BASED ON LIST PRICE, FIRM ORDERS WOULD BE VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $290 MILLION

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT- CUSTOMER ‍SIGNED ORDER TO ACQUIRE 6 CRJ900 AIRCRAFT ON FIRM ORDER, OPTIONS ON 6 ADDITIONAL CRJ900 REGIONAL JETS ​

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT - SHOULD CUSTOMER EXERCISE SIX OPTIONS FOR CRJ900 AIRCRAFT, CONTRACT VALUE WOULD INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $580 MILLION