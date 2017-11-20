FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp enters into amended and restated purchase agreement with Flagship
2017年11月20日

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp enters into amended and restated purchase agreement with Flagship

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp - On Nov 17, co and Flagship Community Bank entered into an amended and restated purchase and assumption agreement

* Customers Bancorp - Original purchase agreement provided for sale of Bankmobile division of Customers Bank to Flagship

* Customers Bancorp - Completion of transaction was subject to a variety of conditions, including Flagship obtaining financing not less than $260 million

* Customers Bancorp says Flagship was unable to obtain the financing​

* Customers Bancorp says ‍amended purchase agreement contains certain termination rights for both sellers and flagship​ Source text: (bit.ly/2B5xK6M) Further company coverage:

