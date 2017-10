Oct 23 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates Q3 2017 earnings will be approximately $4.1 million ($0.13 per diluted share)​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍estimates Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - "‍change in our BankMobile disposition strategy has unfortunate effect of reducing Q3 2017 earnings by $0.32"​