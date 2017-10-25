FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点27分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp Inc reports net income for third quarter 2017 and first nine months 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍Q3 2017 net interest income of $68.0 million increased $3.4 million, or 5.3 pct, from net interest income for q3 2016​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍bankmobile, previously presented as discontinued operations in financial statements was reclassified as held and used at sept 30, 2017​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - expect to reach closer to targeted capital levels at year end 2017 and future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below