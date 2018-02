BRIEF-Cutera Q4 Revenue $47.6 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cutera Inc:

* CUTERA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RECORD REVENUE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57

* Q4 REVENUE $47.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03 TO $1.11

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MILLION TO $181 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* CUTERA - ‍IN Q4 OF 2017, CO RECORDED AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $18.2 MILLION RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX REFORM

* SEES ‍2018 GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 57% TO 58%​