BRIEF-CVR Partners reports Q3 loss $0.28/shr

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVR Partners Lp

* CVR Partners reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 sales $69.4 million versus $78.5 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* CVR Partners LP - ‍production levels in Q3 negatively impacted by planned 14-day turnaround at East Dubuque facility​

* CVR Partners LP - ‍U.S. Nitrogen fertilizer pricing continued to be negatively impacted by new production capacity starting during Q3​

* CVR Partners LP - ‍CVR Partners will not pay a cash distribution for Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: