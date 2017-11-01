FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVR Refining and Plains All American announce joint venture
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 下午12点53分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-CVR Refining and Plains All American announce joint venture

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* CVR Refining and Plains All American Pipeline announce the acquisition of certain Plains’ Pipeline assets by CVR and formation of Midway Pipeline, LLC joint venture

* CVR Refining - ‍CVR refining and Plains All American Pipeline announced formation of a 50/50 joint venture, Midway Pipeline​

* CVR Refining LP - ‍Midway Pipeline acquired approximately 100-mile, 16-inch Cushing to Broome pipeline system from Plains​

* CVR Refining LP -‍in separate deal, CVR Refining, Plains announced CVR Refining agreed to acquire Cushing to Ellis crude oil pipeline system from Plains​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below