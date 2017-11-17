BRIEF-CVR Refining LP says co, Coffeyville Finance, CVR Refining LLC among others entered amendment no. 1 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - CVR Refining Lp

* CVR Refining LP-‍on Nov 14, co,Coffeyville Finance, CVR Refining LLC among others entered amendment no. 1 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement​

* CVR Refining LP - amendment amends certain provisions of amended and restated abl credit agreement, dated december 20, 2012- SEC Filing‍​

* CVR Refining LP-amended & restated ABL credit facility is senior secured asset based revolving credit facility in principal amount of up to $400 million

* CVR Refining LP - ‍amended and restated ABL credit facility includes incremental facility, which permits an increase in borrowings of up to $200.0 million