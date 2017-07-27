FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVR Refining Q2 sales $1.338 billion
2017年7月27日 / 下午1点06分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-CVR Refining Q2 sales $1.338 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP

* CVR refining reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $1.338 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* CVR Refining LP qtrly net loss per common unit $0.13

* CVR Refining LP - "renewable identification numbers remain single largest headwind we face"

* CVR Refining LP - CVR Refining will not pay a cash distribution for 2017 Q2

* CVR Refining LP - Q2 2017 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks totaled 221,954 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

