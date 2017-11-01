BRIEF-CVR Refining qtrly ‍earnings per common unit $0.47​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVR Refining Lp

* CVR Refining reports 2017 third quarter results and announces cash distribution of 94 cents

* Q3 sales $1.386 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion

* CVR Refining LP - qtrly ‍earnings per common unit $0.47​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CVR Refining LP - ‍Q3 2017 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks totaled 213,606 bpd versus 206,733 bpd last year​

* CVR Refining LP - ‍refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact per crude oil throughput barrel was $13.72 in 2017 Q3, compared to $10.09 last year

* CVR Refining LP - sees Q4 2017 ‍total crude oil throughput 185,000 bpd to 195,000 bpd​

* CVR Refining LP - sees Q4 2017 ‍total refining production 200,000 bpd to 215,000 bpd​