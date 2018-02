BRIEF-CVR Refining Reports ‍Qtrly Net Loss Per Common Unit $0.20​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP:

* CVR REFINING REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES CASH DISTRIBUTION OF 45 CENTS

* Q4 SALES $1.517 BILLION VERSUS $1.269 BILLION

* CONSOLIDATED​ ‍Q4 2017 THROUGHPUTS OF CRUDE OIL AND ALL OTHER FEEDSTOCKS AND BLENDSTOCKS TOTALED 203,263 BPD

* ‍QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.20​

* QTRLY ‍REFINING MARGIN ADJUSTED FOR FIFO IMPACT PER CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT BARREL $11.87 VERSUS $7.32​

* QTRLY ‍REFINING MARGIN PER CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT BARREL $13.63 VERSUS $8.49​

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍TOTAL CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT 175,000 BPD TO 185,000​ BPD

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍TOTAL REFINING PRODUCTION 185,000 BPD TO 195,000​ BPD

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING $15.0 MILLION TO $25.0 MILLION​