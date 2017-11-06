FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVS Health in presentation- Expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 下午1点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-CVS Health in presentation- Expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* In presentation- expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

* In presentation- expects FY PBM net revenue growth of 8-8.5 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly decline

* In presentation- expects FY retail net revenue to decline 2.25-2.75 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly improve

* In presentation- expects Q4 net revenue to grow 2.5-4.25 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 retail net revenue to decline 0.5-2.25 percent, comp sales to decline 1-2.75 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 pharmacy services revenue to grow 6-7.75 percent Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below