BRIEF-CVS Health Provides 2018 Outlook

Jan 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* CVS HEALTH CORP - FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO DELIVER CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 0.75 PCT TO 2.5PCT

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS NET INTEREST EXPENSE IN A RANGE OF $2.0 BILLION TO $2.3 BILLION IN 2018

* CVS HEALTH CORP - ADDITIONALLY, COMPANY REVISED ITS OUTLOOK FOR Q4 OF 2017

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 27PCT IN 2018

* CVS HEALTH CORP - FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO EXPECTS ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 1PCT TO 4PCT

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS TO MEANINGFULLY BENEFIT IN Q4 FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* CVS HEALTH SAYS WILL BENEFIT FROM RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM SIGNED INTO LAW LAST MONTH

* CVS HEALTH CORP - ‍ NOW SEES A MID-TEENS GROWTH RATE IN Q4 2017, ABOUT 4 PERCENT FOR FULL YEAR FOR PHARMACY SERVICES SEGMENT‘S ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT​

* CVS HEALTH- FOR Q4 EXPECTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH, ADJUSTED EPS AT LOWER END OF RESPECTIVE RANGES PROVIDED DURING Q3 2017

* CVS HEALTH CORP - ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT Q4 OPERATING PROFIT FROM ITS RETAIL/LTC SEGMENT TO BE AT HIGH END OF ITS PREVIOUSLY-PROVIDED RANGE​

* CVS HEALTH SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT PENDING ACQUISITION OF AETNA TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: