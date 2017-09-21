FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVS Health responds to opioid situation in the U.S.
2017年9月21日 / 上午11点29分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-CVS Health responds to opioid situation in the U.S.

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health responds to opioid situation in the U.S.

* Says “in addition to our legacy opioid-abuse prevention programs, we are adding a new suite of tools‍​”‍​

* Says adding in-store disposal units in 750 pharmacies, where consumers can drop off unwanted, unused medication for free disposal

* Says ‍​CVS Caremark is “enhancing” utilization management program to ensure that opioids are being prescribed and used appropriately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

