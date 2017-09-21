BRIEF-CVS Health responds to opioid situation in the U.S.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health responds to opioid situation in the U.S.

* Says “in addition to our legacy opioid-abuse prevention programs, we are adding a new suite of tools‍​”‍​

* Says adding in-store disposal units in 750 pharmacies, where consumers can drop off unwanted, unused medication for free disposal

* Says ‍​CVS Caremark is "enhancing" utilization management program to ensure that opioids are being prescribed and used appropriately