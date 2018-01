BRIEF-‍CVS Pharmacy To Create New Standards For Post-Production Alterations Of Beauty Imagery​

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp:

* ‍CVS PHARMACY MAKES COMMITMENT TO CREATE NEW STANDARDS FOR POST-PRODUCTION ALTERATIONS OF BEAUTY IMAGERY​

* CVS HEALTH ‍ANNOUNCED COMMITMENT TO CREATE NEW STANDARDS FOR POST-PRODUCTION ALTERATIONS OF BEAUTY IMAGERY IT CREATES FOR STORES, WEBSITES, SOCIAL MEDIA

* ‍AS PART OF INITIATIVE, TRANSPARENCY FOR BEAUTY IMAGERY THAT HAS BEEN MATERIALLY ALTERED WILL BE REQUIRED BY END OF 2020​

* ‍WILL INTRODUCE “CVS BEAUTY MARK,” A WATERMARK THAT WILL BE USED TO HIGHLIGHT IMAGERY THAT HAS NOT BEEN MATERIALLY ALTERED​

* CVS HEALTH - "‍MATERIALLY ALTERED" DEFINED AS CHANGING PERSON'S SHAPE, SIZE, PROPORTION, SKIN OR EYE COLOR, WRINKLES OR OTHER INDIVIDUAL CHARACTERISTICS​