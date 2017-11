Nov 1 (Reuters) - CWC Energy Services Corp

* CWC Energy Services Corp announces third quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* CWC Energy Services Corp qtrly ‍revenue of $27.2 million, an increase of $8.7 million (47%) compared to $18.5 million in q3 2016​

* CWC Energy Services Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.00​