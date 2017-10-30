FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CWC Energy Services to acquire C&J Energy Services' Canadian service and swabbing rig assets
2017年10月30日 / 下午1点16分 / 更新于 1 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - CWC Energy Services Corp

* CWC Energy Services to acquire C&J Energy Services’ Canadian Service and swabbing rig assets becoming the largest active service rig contractor in Canada

* CWC Energy Services - ‍To buy service and swabbing rig assets and ongoing operations of C&J Production Services-Canada for C$37.5 million

* CWC Energy Services Corp - ‍Transaction is expected to be accretive to CWC on an adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and earnings per share basis​

* CWC Energy Services - ‍Combined assets are expected to result in SG&A expense synergies of approximately $4.3 million annually​

* CWC - Deal to be financed initially from co’s expanded credit facilities with co’s existing banking syndicate & then through equity rights offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

