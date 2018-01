Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cyanotech Corp:

* CYANOTECH NAMES MAWAE MORTON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CYANOTECH CORP - MAWAE MORTON, HAS BEEN NAMED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 24, 2018

* CYANOTECH CORP - MORTON REPLACES FOUNDER AND INTERIM CEO, DR. GERRY CYSEWSKI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: