Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cyanotech Corp:

* Cyanotech reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Cyanotech Corp - for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017, net sales were $8,055,000 compared to $9,862,000