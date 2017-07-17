FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天前
BRIEF-CymaBay announces positive interim results from low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 中午11点59分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-CymaBay announces positive interim results from low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Cymabay Therapeutics Inc:

* CymaBay announces positive interim results from its ongoing low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says strong reduction in alkaline phosphatase of 39pct (5 mg) and 45pct (10 mg) at week 12

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says FDA agrees to extend dosing of 5 mg and 10 mg beyond six months

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says potential for superior efficacy and better tolerability than existing second-line therapy in study

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says in study there were no serious adverse events and no safety transaminase signal was observed at either dose

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says fda has agreed to allow continuation of seladelpar treatment beyond six months for 5 mg and 10 mg doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below