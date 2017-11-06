FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyren announces strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月6日 / 晚上11点13分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Cyren announces strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds

2 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cyren Ltd:

* Cyren announces strategic investment from warburg pincus funds

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus Funds to commence tender offer​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍as a result of investment, warburg pincus owns about 21.3pct of co’s outstanding shares

* Cyren - ‍an entity controlled by funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus acquired from co about 10.6 million shares for $1.85 per share​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus will offer to purchase up to about 31.5 million shares at $2.50 per share in cash​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus announced intention to commence special tender offer to increase ownership in co, up to maximum of 75pct of cyren’s shares​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍in connection with private placement, Warburg Pincus will be entitled to designate two directors to Cyren’s board​

* Cyren- board resolved to recommend in favor of shareholders tendering shares in offer, subject to terms of purchase deal between co,Warburg Pincus​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus will also have opportunity to nominate additional board members to Cyren’s board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
