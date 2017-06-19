FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion
2017年6月19日 / 下午12点58分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion

* Cyrusone -amendment increased size of term loan maturing in january 2022 from $300 million to $650 million and expanded revolving credit facility by $100 million to $1.1 billion

* Cyrusone inc says proceeds from $350 million term loan increase were used to pay down borrowings under revolving credit facility

* Cyrusone inc - existing $250 million term loan maturing in september 2021 remains unchanged

* Cyrusone inc - agreement contains an accordion feature that allows company to obtain up to $300 million in additional revolving or term loan commitments

* Cyrusone inc - operating partnership, cyrusone lp, has entered into an amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement

* Cyrusone inc - amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement that increases total size of facility by $450 million to $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

