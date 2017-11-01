FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CyrusOne Inc. announces private offering of senior notes
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 中午11点53分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-CyrusOne Inc. announces private offering of senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc

* CyrusOne Inc. Announces private offering of senior notes

* CyrusOne Inc - ‍CyrusOne LP & CyrusOne Finance to offer $300.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027 in a private offering​

* CyrusOne Inc - co’s unit‍ intend to offer $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2024​

* CyrusOne - units to use net proceeds from offering for repayment of borrowings outstanding under operating partnership’s revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

