Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* CYTODYN REPORTS PRIMARY ENDPOINT ACHIEVED IN PRO 140 PIVOTAL COMBINATION THERAPY TRIAL IN HIV INFECTION

* CYTODYN INC - TRIAL DATA SHOW A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN HIV-1 RNA VIRAL LOAD OF GREATER THAN 0.5LOG WITH PRO 140 VERSUS PLACEBO

* CYTODYN INC - TO DATE, PRO 140 HAS BEEN GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED MAJOR ADVERSE EVENTS OR TREATMENT DISCONTINUATION REPORTED