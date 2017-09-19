BRIEF-Cytokinetics announces dosing of first patient in Japan in phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics announces dosing of first patient in Japan in GALACTIC-HF, phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure

* Cytokinetics - ‍pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety, tolerability data from trial were consistent with previously reported results from COSMIC-HF​

* Cytokinetics Inc - ‍ coincident with patient dosing in galactic-hf, Amgen will make a $10 million milestone payment to Cytokinetics​