Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* CYTOKINETICS ANNOUNCES PROGRESS AGAINST VISION 2020

* CYTOKINETICS INC - ‍RESULTS FROM FOUR CLINICAL TRIALS OF CK-2127107 EXPECTED IN 2018​

* CYTOKINETICS INC - RESULTS FROM FOUR CLINICAL TRIALS OF CK-2127107 EXPECTED IN 2018

* CYTOKINETICS INC - ‍ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS IN GALACTIC-HF IS ON TRACK IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: