BRIEF-Cytokinetics Inc announces negative results from VITALITY-ALS

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics announces negative results from VITALITY-ALS

* Phase 3 clinical trial of Tirasemtiv in patients with ALS did not meet primary or secondary endpoints​

* No new safety or tolerability findings related to Tirasemtiv were identified in VITALITY-ALS​

* Believe that limitations of Tirasemtiv may be addressed with co’s next-generation fast skeletal muscle activator, CK-2127107​

* Have decided to suspend development of Tirasemtiv​

* Believe CK-2127107 will be better tolerated, potentially more effective than Tirasemtiv for ALS & look forward to phase 2 results in 2018​