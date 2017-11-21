FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cytokinetics Inc announces negative results from VITALITY-ALS
2017年11月21日 / 下午12点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Cytokinetics Inc announces negative results from VITALITY-ALS

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics announces negative results from VITALITY-ALS

* Phase 3 clinical trial of Tirasemtiv in patients with ALS did not meet primary or secondary endpoints​

* No new safety or tolerability findings related to Tirasemtiv were identified in VITALITY-ALS​

* Believe that limitations of Tirasemtiv may be addressed with co’s next-generation fast skeletal muscle activator, CK-2127107​

* Have decided to suspend development of Tirasemtiv​

* Limitations of Tirasemtiv may be addressed with co’s “next-generation fast” skeletal muscle activator, CK-2127107​

* Believe CK-2127107 will be better tolerated, potentially more effective than Tirasemtiv for ALS & look forward to phase 2 results in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

