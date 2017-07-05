FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Cytokinetics reports baseline data from first cohort of phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with SMA
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月5日

BRIEF-Cytokinetics reports baseline data from first cohort of phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with SMA

July 5 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* Cytokinetics announces baseline data from first cohort of phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with sma

* Cytokinetics -screen failures in cohort 1 primarily due to hfmse score that was either too high in ambulatory patients or too low in non-ambulatory patients

* Cytokinetics - there were no statistically significant differences otherwise in baseline demographics of enrolled patients compared to screen failures

* Cytokinetics - screen failures in cohort 1 primarily due to hfmse score that was either too high in ambulatory patients or too low in non-ambulatory patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

