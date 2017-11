Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori reports third quarter 2017 business and financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - ‍received U.S. FDA IDE approval for relief, a thermal burn pilot trial related to ongoing barda contract​

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects full year 2017 operating cash burn to be lower than 2016, primarily due to restructuring announced in September 2017​