25 天前
BRIEF-Cytovia Inc enters agreement with Pint Pharma for licensing of Ceplene in Latin America
2017年7月11日 / 晚上6点00分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Cytovia Inc enters agreement with Pint Pharma for licensing of Ceplene in Latin America

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Cytovia Inc :

* Cytovia Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals’ oncology subsidiary, enters into a definitive agreement with Pint Pharma for the licensing and commercialization of Ceplene® in Latin America

* Cytovia Inc - Pint GMBH will separately enter into an investment agreement, which will lead to an investment of $4 million into Cytovia

* Cytovia Inc - ‍"Intend to immediately initiate regulatory registration of Ceplene in Latam markets based on European approval​"

* Cytovia - Massimo Radaelli, executive chairman of Pint, will also join board of co upon completion of investment, effective spin off of co from Immune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

