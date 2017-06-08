BRIEF-Cytrx announces update on regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas

June 8 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:

* Cytrx announces update on the regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas

* Cytrx Corp says plans to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to fda for aldoxorubicin as a treatment for sts

* Cytrx Corp says nda submission is not reliant solely on recently completed phase 3 clinical trial in sts or overall survival results

* Cytrx -pharmacokinetic clinical trial, phase 2b and phase 3 trials in sts, preclinical studies, will serve as "scientific bridges" for aldoxorubicin , doxorubicin

* Cytrx -studies, along with published literature of doxorubicin's effectiveness and safety, will form basis of nda filing for aldoxorubicin

* Cytrx corp -additionally, cytrx's previously approved special protocol assessment is no longer applicable