2 个月前
BRIEF-Cytrx announces update on regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月8日 / 下午1点24分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Cytrx announces update on regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:

* Cytrx announces update on the regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas

* Cytrx Corp says plans to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to fda for aldoxorubicin as a treatment for sts

* Cytrx Corp says nda submission is not reliant solely on recently completed phase 3 clinical trial in sts or overall survival results

* Cytrx -pharmacokinetic clinical trial, phase 2b and phase 3 trials in sts, preclinical studies, will serve as "scientific bridges" for aldoxorubicin , doxorubicin

* Cytrx -studies, along with published literature of doxorubicin's effectiveness and safety, will form basis of nda filing for aldoxorubicin

* Cytrx corp -additionally, cytrx's previously approved special protocol assessment is no longer applicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

