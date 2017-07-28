FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Cytrx Corp announces Global Strategic License With Nantcell for Aldoxorubicin
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午1点19分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Cytrx Corp announces Global Strategic License With Nantcell for Aldoxorubicin

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:

* CytRX Corporation announces global strategic license with Nantcell Inc for Aldoxorubicin, an albumin mediated chemotherapeutic

* CytRX Corp - ‍under terms of license agreement, Nantcell made a strategic investment by purchasing $13 million of CytRX common stock at $1.10 per share

* CytRX - entitled to receive up to additional $343 million in milestone payments related to regulatory approvals and commercial milestones for Aldoxorubicin​

* CytRX -to get increasing double-digit royalties for sales of aldoxorubicin for soft tissue sarcomas, mid to high single digit royalties for other indications

* CytRX Corp - ‍cytrx also issued nantcell a warrant to purchase up to 3 million shares of common stock at $1.10 over next 18 months

* CytRX Corp - ‍nantcell will be responsible for all future development, manufacturing and commercialization expenses

* CytRX- amended long-term loan facility, to make payment of $5 million to lender upon closing of global license, strategic investment for Aldoxorubicin​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below