BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & Co LP ‍sends letter to EQT board ​

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says ‍sent a letter to board of directors of EQT ​

* ‍D. E. Shaw & Co L.P - own about 4.0 percent interest in common stock and equivalents of eqt corporation​

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says ‍calls on eqt to complete plan provided by D. E. Shaw by first half of 2018​

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says “‍calls on EQT to appoint independent directors with relevant executive midstream experience to help oversee plan execution​”

* D. E. Shaw & Co l.P​ says ‍following consummation of rice acquisition, EQT corporation should separate into EQT production and EQT midstream

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says ‍believe that EQT Corp is “substantially undervalued”​

* ‍D. E. Shaw & Co LP says EQT's plan should also consist of restructuring of midstream businesses through a merger of EQM and RMP​