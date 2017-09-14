FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & Co LP ‍sends letter to EQT board ​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & Co LP ‍sends letter to EQT board ​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says ‍sent a letter to board of directors of EQT ​

* ‍D. E. Shaw & Co L.P - own about 4.0 percent interest in common stock and equivalents of eqt corporation​

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says ‍calls on eqt to complete plan provided by D. E. Shaw by first half of 2018​

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says “‍calls on EQT to appoint independent directors with relevant executive midstream experience to help oversee plan execution​”

* D. E. Shaw & Co l.P​ says ‍following consummation of rice acquisition, EQT corporation should separate into EQT production and EQT midstream

* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says ‍believe that EQT Corp is “substantially undervalued”​

* ‍D. E. Shaw & Co LP says EQT’s plan should also consist of restructuring of midstream businesses through a merger of EQM and RMP​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below