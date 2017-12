Dec 4 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* D. E. SHAW & CO LP REPORTS 5.1 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC ‍​AS OF NOVEMBER 22 - SEC FILING