Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Daikin Industries Ltd’s group operating profit for April-September probably grew 7% on the year to just shy of 150 billion yen - Nikkei‍​

‍Daikin Industries Ltd's sales for the six-month period probably grew 12 percent to 1.17 trillion yen - Nikkei