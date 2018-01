Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* DAIO PAPER‘S OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DROP 65% TO AROUND 6 BILLION YEN FOR THE APRIL-DECEMBER PERIOD - NIKKEI

* DAIO PAPER CORP‘S SALES FOR THE APRIL-DECEMBER PERIOD APPARENTLY ROSE 11 PERCENT ON THE YEAR TO ABOUT 390 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* DAIO PAPER IS LIKELY TO MAINTAIN ITS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR ENDING IN MARCH WHEN ANNOUNCING RESULTS FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD- NIKKEI Source text: Further company coverage: