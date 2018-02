Feb 20 (Reuters) - Daktronics Inc:

* DAKTRONICS, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $130.3 MILLION

* BACKLOG AT END OF FISCAL 2018 Q3 WAS $151 MILLION, COMPARED TO A BACKLOG OF $170 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.14‍​

* ORDERS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 DECREASED 12 PERCENT AS COMPARED TO THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017‍​