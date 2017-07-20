BRIEF-Dalian Wanda Chairman issues statement on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy

July 20 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Chairman:

* Dalian Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "once transaction with sunac and r&f properties is completed, wanda commercial will have nearly rmb200 billion in loans plus bond"

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "deal with sunac and r&f will bring forth a significant reduction in our liabilities and extensive recovery of cash"

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "we have decided to pay off most of our bank loans"