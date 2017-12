BRIEF-Dalmac Energy Announces Credit Agreement With Servus Credit Union

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dalmac Energy Inc:

* DALMAC ENERGY ANNOUNCES CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SERVUS CREDIT UNION

* DALMAC ENERGY - UNDER TERMS, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN CERTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS TO BE MEASURED ANNUALLY BASED ON YEAR-END RESULTS

* DALMAC ENERGY INC - AS PER AGREEMENT, SERVUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH $5 MILLION REVOLVING OVERDRAFT CREDIT FACILITY TO ASSIST WITH DAILY OPERATING EXPENSES

* DALMAC ENERGY - AS PER AGREEMENT, SERVUS TO ALSO PROVIDE CO WITH $7 MILLION EQUIPMENT EVERGREEN CREDIT FACILITY