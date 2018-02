BRIEF-Dana Inc Q4 Loss Per Share $0.74

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* ORPORATED ANNOUNCES STRONG 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, AFFIRMS SIGNIFICANT 2018 GUIDANCE INCREASE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 27 PERCENT TO $1.84 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.60 TO $2.90

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.5 BILLION TO $7.7 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $1.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.88, REVENUE VIEW $7.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES​

* A CHARGE OF $27 MILLION FOR DISPOSITION OF SUSPENSION PARTS BUSINESS IN BRAZIL ALSO IMPACTED Q4 2017 RESULTS

* ‍Q4 2017 INCLUDED A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE OF $186 MILLION DUE TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* DANA - INCREASED SALES FROM NEW-BUSINESS BACKLOG EXPECTED TO ADD ABOUT $300 MILLION, IMPROVED END-MARKET DEMAND EXPECTED TO ACCRETE $100 MILLION IN 2018

* AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE​

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BY APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: