FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Danaher says on June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 mln of floating rate senior notes due 2022
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Danaher says on June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 mln of floating rate senior notes due 2022

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp

* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027

* Danaher - Floating rate notes will mature on June 30, 2022 and the 2027 notes will mature on June 30, 2027 - SEC Filing

* Danaher Corp - ‍Danaher has applied to list both series of notes on New York Stock Exchange; listing application has been approved by NYSE​

* Danaher Corp - Interest on 2027 notes will be paid annually in arrears on June 30 of each year, commencing on June 30, 2018

* Danaher - Interest on floating rate notes will be paid qtrly in arrears on March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31 of each year, commencing on Sept. 30 Source text: [bit.ly/2s8Qn4Q] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below