Dec 14 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER INITIATES 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.50 TO $3.60

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.25 TO $4.35

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.34, REVENUE VIEW $19.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP CORE REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 3.5 PERCENT AND 4 PERCENT