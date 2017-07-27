FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
BRIEF-Danone expects EDP Noram to have positive growth in H2 - CFO
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 早上8点10分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Danone expects EDP Noram to have positive growth in H2 - CFO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Danone Cfief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis tells analysts on a call:

* Says Danone expects to close Stonyfield sale in early August

* Says expects essential dairy & plant based (EDP) Noram business to have a positive sales growth in h2, margin to improve in h2

* Expects EDP international sales growth to be slightly negative in H2 with an improvement versus H1

* Expects specialized nurition business to have strong sales growth and a solid margin improvement in full year 2017

* Expects waters business to accelerate growth in H2 with an improvement in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below