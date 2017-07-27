BRIEF-Danone expects EDP Noram to have positive growth in H2 - CFO

1 分钟阅读
July 27 (Reuters) - Danone Cfief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis tells analysts on a call:
* Says Danone expects to close Stonyfield sale in early August
* Says expects essential dairy & plant based (EDP) Noram business to have a positive sales growth in h2, margin to improve in h2
* Expects EDP international sales growth to be slightly negative in H2 with an improvement versus H1
* Expects specialized nurition business to have strong sales growth and a solid margin improvement in full year 2017
* Expects waters business to accelerate growth in H2 with an improvement in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)