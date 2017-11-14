FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daqo New Energy reports Q3 revenue of $89.4 million
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp -

* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $89.4 million versus $54.3 million

* Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per basic ads $2.42​

* Qtrly ‍earnings per basic ads $2.28​

* ‍Expects to produce 4,800 MT to 5,000 MT of polysilicon and sell abt 4,300 MT to 4,500 MT to external customers during Q4 2017​

* ‍Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 25.0 million to 25.5 million pieces in Q4 of 2017.​

* ‍Polysilicon production volume of 4,940 MT in Q3 2017, compared to 4,993 MT in Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

