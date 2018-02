Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. ENTERS INTO LICENSE AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR A PRODUCT WITH THE POTENTIAL TO RECEIVE THE FIRST FDA APPROVAL FOR FEMALE SEXUAL AROUSAL DISORDER

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE SST-6007​

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - ‍DARÉ ANTICIPATES COMMENCING A PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR SST-6007​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: